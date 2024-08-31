A day at Navapur railway station 

“Recently, a body was found on the tracks here. It looked like it was in Gujarat. As required by protocol, the station master first informed the Gujarat police who arrived within about half an hour. After surveying the location, they found it was actually in Maharashtra. The station master then informed the Maharashtra police. It took them over an hour to reach the station. They again surveyed the area to check whether it fell under their jurisdiction or not. “Such incidents are common,” the official said.