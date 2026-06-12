Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

A year after AI crash, 'Aeroplane Boy' still haunted by flight he captured

Aryan now says he has not filmed a single aircraft since that day and is still not ready to board one himself.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 05:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2026, 05:18 IST
India NewsGujaratAir IndiaAhmedabad

Follow us on :

Follow Us