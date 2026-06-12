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A year on, kin of Air India crash victims still wait for answers, truth behind disaster

Families cling to memories of loved ones lost in the tragedy while struggling with unanswered questions.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 08:47 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 08:47 IST
India NewsGujaratAir IndiaPlane Crash

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