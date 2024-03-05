AAP accepts Congress' invitation to join Rahul Gandhi's Yatra in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday said it had accepted the Congress' invitation to join the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat between March 7 and 10.

In a release, the Gujarat unit of AAP announced that a large number of party workers and leaders will take part in the yatra in the state.

The yatra is scheduled to enter the BJP-ruled state at Jhalod in Dahod district on March 7 and will cover a distance of 467 km before entering neighbouring Maharashtra on March 10.