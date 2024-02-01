AAP Gujarat MLA Chaitar Vasava, wife walk out of jail

Ahmedabad: Aam Aadmi Party's MLA and party's Gujarat working president Chaitar Vasava on Thursday walked out of jail along with his wife on bail in the alleged extortion and assault case.
Vasava, who was granted bail earlier last month, had refused to furnish bail bond surety required for getting released until his wife, Shankuntala, and eight other co accused in the case were also granted bail.
The husband-wife and others were arrested for rioting, extortion, assault and threatening a public servant in discharging his duty among others.
Vasava walked out of jail with his wife and was greeted by party leaders and thousands of supporters. Vasava is among the five AAP leaders who won in December 2022 Assembly election. He represents Dediapada assembly constituency reserved for scheduled tribes.
During his judicial custody, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal declared Vasava as a Lok Sabha candidate from Bharuch and visited him in jail.
AAP has alleged that the case against Vasava was a result of "political vendetta" since he refused to join the ruling BJP. The party claimed that BJP was targeting Vasava to stop him from contesting Lok Sabha polls as he can defeat rivals from the ruling party due to his popularity among the tribals.
Kejriwal while addressing a gathering in Netrang in Bharuch district had termed the arrest of Vasava and his wife as "insult" to tribals and appealed the community to "avenge" in the upcoming general election by defeating BJP.