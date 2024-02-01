AAP Gujarat MLA Chaitar Vasava, wife walk out of jail

Ahmedabad: Aam Aadmi Party's MLA and party's Gujarat working president Chaitar Vasava on Thursday walked out of jail along with his wife on bail in the alleged extortion and assault case.

Vasava, who was granted bail earlier last month, had refused to furnish bail bond surety required for getting released until his wife, Shankuntala, and eight other co accused in the case were also granted bail.

The husband-wife and others were arrested for rioting, extortion, assault and threatening a public servant in discharging his duty among others.

Vasava walked out of jail with his wife and was greeted by party leaders and thousands of supporters. Vasava is among the five AAP leaders who won in December 2022 Assembly election. He represents Dediapada assembly constituency reserved for scheduled tribes.