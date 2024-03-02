After 2 Rajya Sabha stints, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya to make Lok Sabha election debut from Porbandar

New Delhi: Actively associated with the BJP since his youth, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be fighting the Lok Sabha elections for the first time after being a Rajya Sabha member for two terms.

He has been fielded from Porbandar in Gujarat, according to the BJP's first list of candidates released on Saturday.

Known as "Green MP" for his penchant for cycling to Parliament, Mandaviya, 51, has been steadily rising through the party ranks. He currently heads the ministries of health and chemicals and fertilizers.

He was entrusted with the most important health portfolio in the middle of 2021 when the nation was battling the COVID-19 crisis. He replaced Harsh Vardhan, who was dropped from the Council of Ministers as part of a reshuffle.