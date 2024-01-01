After 8-9 hours, 2.5-year-old girl rescued from borewell in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: After eight to nine hours of joint efforts of the Army, National Disaster Reserve Force, the local fire department and police, a 2.5-year-old girl was rescued Monday night from a borewell in Devbhoomi Dwarka district.

"The girl has been rescued and taken to Jamanagar hospital for treatment. We hope to share good news very soon. The ambulance carrying her is equipped with facilities and she is accompanied by a paediatrician and doctors from NDRF and Army units," district collector Ashok Sharma informed reporters at the spot.

The girl has been identified as Anjal Sakhra, a resident of Ran village in Kalyanpur taluka.

Sharma told reporters that at around 1 pm, she fell inside the open borewell in the front yard of her house where she was playing.

"The girl has been rescued and is being taken care of by the doctors. When we reached here, the army and local fire brigade teams had successfully tied her hand which helped us to take her out from the borewell. The only issue we faced was her neck which was a little twisted and her head a bit swollen," Pravin Kumar, Assistant Commandant, NDRF, told reporters.