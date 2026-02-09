<p>Ahmedabad: After Rajkot and Jamnagar, the screening of a play based on Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, was canceled in Ahmedabad hours before its schedule. </p><p>The Gujarat Congress and its student wing National Students' Union of India staged a protest against the play alleging that it was glorifying Godse. They also questioned the intent of the state government for granting permission to hold the play in different parts of Gujarat.</p>.'Appropriate Gandhi, glorify Godse': Congress slams Modi government over NIT professor's appointment as Dean.<p> State Congress president Amit Chavda in a statement alleged, "RSS stooges have begun staging plays that praise Godse. I want to make it clear to all such people that as long as followers of Gandhi and his ideology are present in Gujarat, such plays will not be allowed to be held."</p><p>He alleged, "BJP government has granted permission for such shows in Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, and Ahmedabad. If Sardar Saheb (Vallabhabhai Patel) were the Home Minister of the country today, those staging such plays would have been sent to jail."</p><p>Despite repeated attempts, the organisers couldn't be contacted. The play is said to have been inspired by the Marathi play "Me Nathuram Godse Boltoy" and adapted for Gujarati public. </p><p>It was to be staged first in Rajkot which was forced to be canceled after protests from Congress workers. Similarly, the organisers had to cancel the show in Jamnagar and in Ahmedabad where it was to be staged on Monday evening.</p><p>"The play is a factual revelation of a tragic chapter of India's political history, which was censored and hidden for decades. With actual references from court records and other authentic documents, it puts forward a balance of opposing points of view in an impartial manner," says the gist of the play on a ticketing platform. </p><p>It also claims that "it doesn't take sides, doesn't condone any illegal acts, but at the same time gives expression to a voice that was silenced."</p>