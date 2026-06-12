Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Ahmedabad Civil Hospital pays tributes to 260 victims of plane crash, to plant trees in their memory

Now, after a year, the Patni family still mourns the loss of the child who came to deliver lunch to his mother but never returned home.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 10:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2026, 10:22 IST
India NewsGujaratAir IndiaPlane CrashAhmedabadtreesoath

Follow us on :

Follow Us