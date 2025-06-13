Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Ahmedabad plane crash: 265 bodies brought to civil hospital, says police official

'265 bodies have reached the hospital as per the message we received,' Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai told reporters.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 21:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 21:10 IST
India NewsGujaratAir IndiaAhmedabadair india crash

Follow us on :

Follow Us