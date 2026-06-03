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Ahmedabad police apprehend 166 Bangladeshi nationals for illegal stay in India

'More than 300 suspicious individuals, including men, women, and children, were rounded up,' City Commissioner of Police GS Malik said.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsGujaratAhmedabadillegal migrantsBangaldesh

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