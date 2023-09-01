Ahmedabad woman stalked using AirTag, said to be first such case in country

According to the complainant, for the first time in May, she found an ominous notification alert on her iPhone 13 Pro Max, which read, "AirTag Found Moving With You". Days later, while she was driving to her office from home a similar message appeared. On August 29 again on her way to office she received similar alerts. On one occasion, her driver clicked on the notification after which another message displayed, which said, "Your location can be seen by the owner of this AirTag."

The complainant, who is into real estate, suspected that her movement was being tracked. She told Cyber Cell officials earlier in July that her driver and daughter also received similar alerts on their phones. Suspecting that someone was stalking her, she went to the car service station to locate the device. Police said that the AirTag was found glued under the seat cover behind the driver's seat.