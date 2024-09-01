Ahmedabad Zomato agent braves floods to deliver food, netizens hail him as 'hero'

Gujarat has been witnessing heavy showers with IMD hinting at extremely heavy rainfall in various regions till September 5.
Amidst this, a video of a Zomato delivery agent walking through knee deep flooded water to deliver food in Ahmedabad is making rounds on social media.
The clip was posted on X by user named Vikunj Shah on August 26.
The caption of the video read, "ZOMATO delivering in Ahmedabad amidst extremely heavy rains!!"
"Give this guy award for providing delivery in extreme weather conditions!!" the user wrote.
The road can be seen completely flooded due to rain and vehicles submerged and the person wading through it to deliver food.
The video since posted garnered over 4k views and a flurry of comments.
"These heroes deserve special recognition," a user commented.
Tagging Zomato, another netizen wrote, "plz take care of such employees... Lots of love."
"Excellent job and well done by Zomato delivery partner," commented a fourth.
"Some customers like you admire our efforts make us feel good, this motivates us to work more. Thank you for your sympathy," commented a fifth.
Another user wrote, "The delivery boy did a brave job, but did the orderers and those who accepted the order not know that there was so much rain and so much water, then why did the order need to be made. Why do you risk someone else's life for your hobby."
Soon after the video was posted, Zomato replied, "Thank you for highlighting our delivery partner’s extraordinary efforts! They truly went above and beyond, braving extreme weather like a superhero. To help us recognize and celebrate their efforts, could you please share the order ID or details about the area and timing of the delivery? This will ensure our superhero delivery partner gets the recognition they deserve."
Published 01 September 2024, 05:21 IST