Ahmedabad Zomato agent braves floods to deliver food, netizens hail him as 'hero'

Gujarat has been witnessing heavy showers with IMD hinting at extremely heavy rainfall in various regions till September 5.

Amidst this, a video of a Zomato delivery agent walking through knee deep flooded water to deliver food in Ahmedabad is making rounds on social media.

The clip was posted on X by user named Vikunj Shah on August 26.

The caption of the video read, "ZOMATO delivering in Ahmedabad amidst extremely heavy rains!!"

"Give this guy award for providing delivery in extreme weather conditions!!" the user wrote.

The road can be seen completely flooded due to rain and vehicles submerged and the person wading through it to deliver food.