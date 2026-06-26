Air Force official arrested by Gujarat Police in two-year-old Rs 1.5 crore armed robbery case

<p>Ahmedabad: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ahmedabad">Ahmedabad </a>Police, while claiming to have solved an armed robbery of Rs 1.51 crore, arrested an Indian Air Force official from New Delhi on Thursday. Police said what led them to the breakthrough after two years was a stolen weapon that the suspect is alleged to have used in the robbery.</p><p>A team of Khadia Police Station in Ahmedabad arrested Dipak Bhuker, 31, from his office located at Tughlakabad, New Delhi. Bhuker is originally from Goriya village, Jhajjar in Haryana. Police said that he works as a Corporal.</p><p>Police said that in July 2024, a masked gunman had robbed a jeweller at his shop, Soni Himmatlal Shankarlal, near Fernandes Bridge in Manek Chowk, a hub of the jewellery trade. The masked man decamped with gold, jewellery and cash worth Rs 1.51 crore. During the robbery, the gunman shot the owner in the leg when he tried to resist.</p><p>The sensational broad-daylight robbery remained in the headlines for several days, yet the case went undetected for two years. While searching for clues, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 3) Rupal Solanki and Khadia Police Station Inspector V. M. Lagariya realised that the weapon allegedly used in the crime held the key in detecting the case.</p><p>Solanki told DH that when Lagariya was posted with the Local Crime Branch (LCB) in Jamnagar, a retired Air Force official had reported a burglary at his residence in which his pistol, cartridges and precious jewellery had been stolen. This case, too, had remained undetected. </p><p>She said her team reviewed the CCTV footage and re-examined the weapon used in the crime. They also obtained a photograph of the stolen weapon from the Jamnagar case and found that it matched the weapon used in the robbery. Similarly, CCTV footage from the burglary showed a man whose physique closely resembled that of the robbery suspect.</p>.Mangaluru CCB arrests alleged drug peddler, seizes MDMA worth Rs 1.5 lakh .<p>"The other clue was the robber's body language. His demeanour resembled that of a trained soldier, which heightened our suspicion. We began our investigation based on that suspicion and dug deeper into the burglary case," Solanki told DH. Police found out that Bhuker was also posted in Jamnagar during the burglary and was a friend of the retired official.</p><p>She said that although Bhuker used fake identity cards, his footage was found at the hotel where he stayed in Ahmedabad a day before the robbery on July 15, 2024. </p><p>Police said Bhuker allegedly targeted the jeweller after noticing that he was alone, as his son and a worker had stepped out for lunch. Bhuker was familiar with Manek Chowk's reputation as a jewellery hub. </p><p>Further investigation revealed that he had planned the robbery to raise money to repay loans he had incurred due to his addiction to cricket betting. Police said he had lost a substantial amount of money, about Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh including his car, through betting.</p><p>Further investigation revealed that Bhuker had also been sentenced to one year imprisonment under the Negotiable Instruments Act after a cheque issued by him was dishonoured. Police said Bhuker had borrowed Rs 12 lakh from the retired Air Force official but failed to repay the loan.</p><p>Police said Bhuker planned the burglary after learning that the retired officer had gone to his native place and that his house in Jamnagar was vacant.</p><p>Armed with this information, the police team arrested Bhuker from Delhi and allegedly recovered the weapon used in the crime, along with some jewellery, from his possession. On Friday, he was produced before a court in Ahmedabad which sent him to eight-day police custody for further investigation. </p>