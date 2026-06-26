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Air Force official arrested by Gujarat Police in two-year-old Rs 1.5 crore armed robbery case

The sensational broad-daylight robbery remained in the headlines for several days, yet the case went undetected for two years.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 15:39 IST
India NewsGujaratDelhiCrimerobbery

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