Air India crash | A year on, bereaved kin question compensation clause

<p>Ahmedabad: Gunjan Chaudhary, who lost his two-month-pregnant wife in the June 12, 2025, Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, firmly said he would not accept the full and final compensation offered by the airline until the investigation report was released.</p>.<p>Chaudhary said he refused to sign the waiver that would require victims' families to forgo their right to pursue legal action against the airline and other entities until he had reviewed the findings of the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).</p>.<p>He is among a few of the victims' families who have declined Air India's "full and final" settlement, which requires them to sign a document that would take away their existing and future claims.</p>.Delivered, not seen: Air India crew member's family still recharges late son's mobile, sends messages.<p>"Who knows which companies will be found responsible?" he asked on Friday outside the B J Medical College hostel buildings, the site where the plane crashed soon after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing a total of 260 people. </p>.<p>Carrying a framed photograph of his wife, Chaudhary broke down several times while speaking to reporters. He said that even a year after the tragedy, he struggled with sleepless nights and the pain of loss.</p>.<p>Chaudhary had visited the crash site to pay respects, joining other families of victims on the first anniversary of the crash.</p>.<p>The waiver issue was highlighted by former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani's daughter Radhika Mishra, whose letter to the airline objecting to the condition was widely reported.</p>.<p>On the other hand, Air India said in a detailed statement: "Ex gratia payments of Rs 1 crore had been disbursed to 91% of the families of the deceased, with the remaining cases primarily constituting situations in which documentation is incomplete, or where families have declined to accept payment."</p>.<p>It also said: "Families or individuals have absolutely no deadline or pressure to accept our offer within a set timeframe."</p>.<p>Nilesh Senta — who lost his 25-year-old brother Bhavesh and sister Dr Kajal Solanki in the tragedy — told <em>DH</em> that Air India's waiver clause was highly objectionable and should never have been included in the compensation offer. He also said that the family had not received any monetary assistance so far.</p>.<p>Bhavesh, an MBBS graduate from Surat, had travelled to B J Medical College to meet his sister, who was married to Dr Pradeep Solanki, a neurosurgeon.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">No report yet</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the AAIB on Friday said in an interim statement that the final report on the crash would be released upon completion of all investigative activities, requisite international review and consultation processes.</p>.<p>Without providing specific details about the probe status or findings so far, the AAIB said the investigation team had undertaken an extensive and rigorous examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational and human factors associated with the accident.</p>.<p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>