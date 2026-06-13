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Air India crash | A year on, bereaved kin question compensation clause

He is among a few of the victims' families who have declined Air India's 'full and final' settlement.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 23:55 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 23:55 IST
India NewsGujaratAir IndiaAhmedabadair india crash

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