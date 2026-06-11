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Air India crash: Trauma-hit families still scramble for answers

Only one passenger survived.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 00:07 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 00:07 IST
India NewsGujaratPlane Crashair india crash

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