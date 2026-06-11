Air India crash: Trauma-hit families still scramble for answers

<p>Ahmedabad: David Christian has watched hundreds of airplanes flying over his city in the past one year. He is grieving over a particular aircraft that didn't make it to its destination, and also seeking answers as to what exactly happened to it. </p>.<p>It was on June 12 last year that a London-bound Air India flight crashed into the hostel complex of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad moments after taking off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, killing 241 persons on board and 19 on the ground. Only one passenger survived.</p>.<p>The deceased passengers included Christian's son Roger and daughter-in-law Rachna. </p>.<p>Christian, a retired government employee, terms it the greatest grief of his life. "It has been almost a year... There is no question of forgetting it ever in our lives. Entire year has been filled with difficulties... I would wake up at night and cry. Even now, I don't have the courage to enter the room where my son lived. This is the greatest grief in our lives," he says. </p>.Air India's AI-171 crash: Wish we could save more lives, rues first responder.<p>A resident of Chandkheda locality in Ahmedabad, Christian says he has come to terms with the loss but wants the government to release the investigation report soon. </p>.<p>"We can't do anything about the loss. But what can give us or all families (victims') some respite is the report revealing what led to the crash. Thousands of planes would have flown over the past one year... the government should tell us what went wrong with that particular flight," he says. </p>.<p>Christian's son and daughter-in-law had come to Ahmedabad from the UK for five days and were returning when the tragedy struck.</p>.<p>The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is probing the incident, hasn't submitted its final report on the crash. In its preliminary report released on July 12, the agency said the fuel supply to both engines of the Boeing-made 787-8 Dreamliner plane was cut off within a gap of one second, causing confusion in the cockpit. </p>.<p>The initial report had kicked up a row as it indicated lapses on the part of pilots. Pushkaraj Sabharwal, father of deceased Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, and the Federation of Indian Pilots moved the Supreme Court seeking a court-monitored inquiry.</p>.<p>While grappling for an answer as to what exactly happened to the flight, the victims' families are also struggling to escape the trauma, with some of them on medication and psychiatric support.</p>.<p>For 61-year-old Girdharbhai Kalavadiya, life has taken a drastic turn ever since the air crash. His elder son Mahesh Jeerawala, a locally known filmmaker and media person, was among the 19 people who were killed on the ground due to the crash impact. Girdharbhai had reported his son as missing. Later, the police found his call location from the crash site. They also found his burnt two-wheeler and other belongings.</p>.<p>"What can I say...No report would bring him back now," Girdharbhai says as he showed the vlogs and videos made by Mahesh.</p>.<p>For the family of 20-year-old Rakesh Diyora from Bhavnagar, the dream of seeing a family member as an MBBS doctor crashed on that afternoon, too. His parents are finding it difficult to come out of the loss.</p>.<p>"My mother refuses to live in the city due to her fear of aircraft flying overhead. She panics whenever she hears a plane, and as a result, she prefers to stay in the village. Both my mother and father have struggled to recover from the shock. They continue to take sleeping medication and seek psychiatric support to cope with the trauma," says Vipul Diyora, brother of Rakesh.</p>.<p>Rakesh would have been the first person in his immediate and extended family to become a qualified doctor.</p>.<p>Along with Rakesh, three other medical students — Aryan Rajput, Jai Prakash and Manav Bhadu — lost their lives in the tragedy. They were having lunch when the plane crashed into the canteen building. </p>