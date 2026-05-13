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Air India plane crash: Family members of victims demanded access to black box data

The families demand that the UK AAIB take a more active role in the investigation, and request raw data and probe material from AAIB India.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 17:07 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 17:07 IST
India NewsGujaratPlane CrashAhmedabadBlack boxair india crash

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