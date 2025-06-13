Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

Air India plane crash: No chance to save anyone as temperature due to burning fuel was high, says Amit Shah

'There was 1.25 lakh litre of fuel inside the plane and it caught heat so it was impossible to save anyone,' Shah told reporters.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 June 2025, 19:43 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 June 2025, 19:43 IST
India NewsAmit ShahGujaratAir IndiaAhmedabadair india crash

Follow us on :

Follow Us