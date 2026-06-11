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All four BJP candidates elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha from Gujarat

Main Opposition Congress did not field its candidate and no other contestant was in the race.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 12:43 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 12:43 IST
India NewsBJPGujaratIndian PoliticsRajya Sabha

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