All you need to know about 'Sudarshan Setu', India's longest cable-stayed bridge in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 'Sudarshan Setu' during his two-day visit to Gujarat where he is set to launch a slew of development projects worth over Rs 52,250 crore related to health, road, rail, energy and tourism across the country.

Here is everything you need to now about the Sudarshan Setu.

'Sudarshan Setu' is the country's longest cable-stayed bridge of 2.32 km on the Arabian sea connecting Beyt Dwarka island to mainland Okha in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district.

It boasts a unique design, featuring a footpath adorned with verses from the Bhagavad Gita and images of Lord Krishna on both sides.

It also has solar panels installed on the upper portions of the footpath, generating one megawatt of electricity.

The 2.32 km bridge, including 900 metres of a central double-span cable-stayed portion and a 2.45 km long approach road, has been constructed at a cost of Rs 979 crore, per an official release.

Beyt Dwarka is an island near Okha port, which is nearly 30 km from Dwarka town, where the famous Dwarkadhish temple of Lord Krishna is situated. At present, devotees visiting the temple at Beyt Dwarka can travel only during the day by boat, while the construction of the bridge will enable them to travel at all times.

After inaugurating the bridge, the PM visited Dwarka town and offered prayers at Dwarkadhish temple before addressing a large gathering nearby.

From the venue, he will inaugurate several projects in Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Porbandar districts, according to the official release.

(With PTI inputs)