Amul to celebrate golden jubilee on Thursday, discuss vision for next 25 years: GCMMF chief

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the golden jubilee celebrations of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which owns the ‘Amul’ brand, on Thursday and inaugurate five projects worth Rs 1,200 crore, an official from the dairy major said on Wednesday.

GCMMF’s vision for the next 25 years will also be discussed, said the federation’s Managing Director Jayen Mehta.

More than 1.25 lakh dairy farmers, with representatives from around 18,600 villages in Gujarat, will attend the programme at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the Motera area of Ahmedabad. Mehta said 40-45 per cent of the dairy farmers in the audience will be women.

The federation was set up in 1973 with an annual turnover of Rs 20 crore, Mehta told media persons here.

“In the last 50 years, it has emerged as the country's number one FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) organisation, with the Amul brand set to achieve a turnover of Rs 80,000 crore, and Amul Federation a turnover of Rs 61,000 crore this financial year,” he said.

Apart from PM Modi, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Union Animal Husbandry Minister Parshottam Rupala and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also remain present during the golden jubilee celebrations, he said.