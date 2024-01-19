Another setback for Congress in Gujarat as MLA Chavda resigns, likely to join BJP

Ahmedabad: In yet another setback for Gujarat Congress ahead of Lok Sabha election, a senior party leader CJ Chavda resigned as legislator on Friday, reducing the party's tally to 15 in the house of 182.

In the December 2022 election, the party had won only 17 seats, its worst tally ever.

Chavda, a member of Legislative Assembly from Vijapura constituency in Mehsana, tendered his resignation to speaker Shankar Chaudhary.

Chavda is reported to be joining ruling BJP in coming days. After resignation he praised prime minister Narendra Modi for taking the country on the path of "spirituality" and criticised Congress leaders to make unsavoury statements against Ram Mandir instead of directly or indirectly supporting it.