Antiques worth Rs 26 cr smuggled from UAE seized in Kutch district

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized antiques and historical artefacts, estimated to be valued at over Rs 26.8 crore in the market, from an import consignment at Mundra port in the Kutch district, the central agency said.



"Acting upon a specific intelligence, DRI identified an import container being imported from Jebel Ali, UAE which was declared before Customs as “Unaccompanied Baggage for Personal Effects”, the DRI said in a press note.

During examination, the agency discovered old statues, vintage utensils, paintings, antique furniture, and other valuable heritage goods from the container. Some of the objects such as "The Harem Guard" by Georges de Geetére date back to the 19th century.