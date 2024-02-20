Asaram's son withdraws plea from Gujarat HC for temporary bail to meet ailing father

Ahmedabad: Narayan Sai, son of jailed self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who is also serving a life sentence in a rape case, on Tuesday withdrew his plea in the Gujarat High Court seeking a 20-day temporary bail to meet his ailing father who he said was "in the last lap of life".

Sai's lawyer, I H Syed, preferred to withdraw the plea after the division bench of Justices AS Supehia and Vimal Vyas was told that the godman was discharged from a hospital and was back in the Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan, where he is serving a life sentence in a rape case.

Sai had sought a 20-day temporary bail to meet Asaram, stating that he was "in the last lap of life and may not survive", Syed told the court.