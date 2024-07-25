Asiatic lion hit by passenger train, dies during treatment

Ahmedabad: A lion was killed after being hit by a passenger train in Amreli district ON Wednesday night. Officials said that the lion died during treatment on Thursday. This incident once again brings the spotlight on safety of Asiatic lions and lack of preventive measures.

Forest officials said that last night at around 10:40, a passenger train which runs between Mahuva and Surat ran over a lion near Bhesan between Liliya and Damnagar stations.

Deputy Conservation of Forest, Shetrunji Wildlife Division, Jayan Patel told reporters that the male lion, aged about ten years, died during treatment at an animal care centre.