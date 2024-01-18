Picnic turns tragic: Nine students, two teachers die as boat capsizes in Vadodara

At least nine students and two teachers died after a boat capsized in Harni Lake in Vadodara city on Thursday.

Primary reports suggest that there were a total of 23 students and four teachers from New Sunrise School who had gone there for a picnic along with other school staff.

The local fire department and a team of NDRF were engaged in the rescue operation. An official said that nine students and two teachers have been declared dead. He added that number of casualties may rise further.