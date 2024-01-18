Picnic turns tragic: Nine students, two teachers die as boat capsizes in Vadodara

At least nine students and two teachers died after a boat capsized in Harni Lake in Vadodara city on Thursday.
Primary reports suggest that there were a total of 23 students and four teachers from New Sunrise School who had gone there for a picnic along with other school staff.
The local fire department and a team of NDRF were engaged in the rescue operation. An official said that nine students and two teachers have been declared dead. He added that number of casualties may rise further.
Reports alleged that the children were not wearing any life jackets. Local reports claimed that the boat was overloaded. The boat with the capacity to hold 15 had 27 on it when the accident occured.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on X posted, "The incident of children drowning after the boat capsized in Vadodara's Harni lake is extremely heartbreaking. I pray for the peace of the souls of the innocent children who lost their lives."