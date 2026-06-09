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Beyond the tragedy: Families of AI 171 crash victims grapple with flight fears, anxiety

For many families and eyewitnesses, the tragedy did not end with the crash.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 04:39 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 04:39 IST
India NewsGujaratAir IndiaAhmedabad

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