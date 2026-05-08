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Bharat is sacred, bound together by a sense of oneness: PM Modi

"I urge my fellow Indians to travel to Somnath in this special time. When you stand on the shores of Somnath, let its ancient echoes speak to you."
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 04:54 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 04:54 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiSomnath templesacred

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