Bilkis Bano case: Witness welcomes SC verdict, relatives burst firecrackers in Gujarat town

Dahod: A witness in the Bilkis Bano case on Monday hailed the Supreme Court verdict quashing the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts, saying Bano received 'justice today' while some of her relatives burst firecrackers in Devgadh Baria town in Dahod district.

"I am one of the witnesses in the case. These 11 convicts were handed the punishment by a Maharashtra court. The Gujarat government's decision to release them was wrong. That is why we challenged it in court.