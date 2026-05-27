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Bizman from Congo and three others isolated in Ahmedabad hospitals, samples sent for Ebola testing

The admitted patient is currently stable and safe, and his temperature is under control, the minister said, adding that the people associated with the patient are not showing any symptoms.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 15:39 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 15:39 IST
India NewsAhmedabadEbolaCongo

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