BJP faces Congress & AAP combine in Lok Sabha polls in Gujarat

South Gujarat

The region has five seats, including diamond polishing hub Surat, Bharuch and Navsari. The focus would be on Bharuch, which is being fought by the AAP in alliance with the Congress. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has fielded Chaitar Vasava, MLA and upcoming tribal leader, against the BJP's Mansukh Vasava, who has been MP from the seat several times. Gujarat BJP chief C R Paatil will contest from Navsari, a seat he has won previously with state record margins.