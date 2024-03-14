BJP leader Jyotiben Pandya suspended from party; slams ticket to Vadodara MP Ranjan Bhatt

Ahmedabad: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday suspended its national women's wing vice president Dr Jyotiben Pandya from all posts in the party, a spokesperson said though no reason was given for the action.

Pandya was suspended from all posts and primary membership a day after the ruling party declared candidates for several Lok Sabha seats, including Vadodara, where sitting MP Ranjan Bhatt has been renominated.

"On the instruction of BJP central leadership, state BJP president C R Paatil has suspended vice-president of national women wing Dr Jyotiben Pandya from all posts and primary membership of the party," BJP spokesperson Yagnesh Dave said in a press note.