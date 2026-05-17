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BJP-led NDA governs 80% of India, Congress wiped out in Gujarat local polls: Amit Shah

Shah praised BJP workers for maintaining close contact with people and resolving their issues, saying this had strengthened public trust in the party.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 15:38 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 15:38 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahGujaratCongressIndia PoliticsGandhinagar

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