BJP MP, MLA, mayor argue at public event in Gujarat's Jamnagar over remarks on removing footwear

In the video, Rivaba Jadeja, wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, can be heard telling Madam 'You just leave it. You only stoked the fire and now you are trying to douse it. You said some people dont know anything but they try to be smart. I am feeling embarrassed because you said it in public.' Later, Rivaba Jadeja can be seen scolding Kothari over some issue and asking the latter to 'lower her tone'.