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BJP secures 50% votes across all tiers in Gujarat local body polls

The BJP also led in rural local bodies as it won 33 out of 34 district panchayats.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 14:36 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 14:36 IST
India NewsBJPGujaratIndian PoliticsLocal Body Elections

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