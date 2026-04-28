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BJP wins all 15 municipal corporations in Gujarat, makes clean sweep in Morbi, Porbandar

In Surat Municipal Corporation, the BJP won 115 out of 120 seats, while Congress won only one seat.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 16:14 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 16:14 IST
India NewsBJPGujaratIndian Politics

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