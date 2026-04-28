<p>Ahmedabad: The BJP on Tuesday emerged victorious in all 15 municipal corporations where elections were held on April 26, officials said.</p>.<p>The party made a clean sweep in Morbi and Porbandar Municipal Corporations, bagging all 52 seats in both the local bodies.</p>.<p>Of the 17 municipal corporations in the state, elections were held in 15. The term of the remaining two corporations is yet to expire.</p>.<p>As per the State <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a>, the ruling party also won the municipal corporations of Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Gandhidham, Surendranagar, Mehsana, Anand, Nadiad, Navsari and Vapi.</p>.Gujarat local body polls held peacefully, turnout under 50% in cities; results on Apr 28.<p>In Ahmedabad, the BJP bagged 160 seats out of the total 192, while Congress won 32. In the previous March 2021 elections, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had won seven seats in the city, but this time it drew a blank.</p>.<p>In Surat Municipal Corporation, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> won 115 out of 120 seats, while Congress won only one seat. The Aam Aadmi Party, which had won 27 seats last time, managed to win only four.</p>.<p>The BJP secured 65 out of total 72 seats in the Rajkot Municipal Corporation while Congress won 7.</p>.<p>In Vadodara Municipal Corporation, the BJP won 69 out of 76 seats while Congress won 6 and another candidate secured one.</p>.<p>The saffron party also won the muncipal corporations of Jamnagar and Bhavnagar with huge margins.</p>.West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026 | UP IPS officer lands in controversy ahead of final phase of voting.<p>The BJP lost only one seat each in Surendranagar and Nadiad corporations.</p>.<p>All newly formed municipal corporations -- Navsari, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Porbandar and Surendranagar -- where polling was conducted for the first time witnessed BJP's victory.</p>.<p>Vote counting began on Tuesday morning amid tight security.</p>.<p>Polling for 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats and 260 taluka panchayats was held on Sunday. More than 4.18 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise.</p>.<p>The elections were held under revised norms for Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservations, which required extensive delimitation and ward restructuring in several districts.</p>