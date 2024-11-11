Blast triggers fire at IOCL refinery in Vadodara; rescue ops on

<p>Vadodara: A fire broke out at the Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) refinery in Gujarat's Vadodara following a blast on Monday, an official said.</p>.<p>A police official said they have not received any report of serious injuries or fatalities so far.</p>.<p>"Rescue operations are on. Things will be clear gradually," said DCP (Traffic) Jyoti Patel.</p>.Gujarat bypoll: BJP suspends former MLA contesting as independent in Vav.<p>The blast at the IOCL refinery in Koyali caused the blaze at around 4 PM. Smoke plumes were seen from several kilometres away.</p>.<p>Workers who were present in the refinery were evacuated after the blast.</p>.<p>Local MLA Dharmendrasinh Vaghela said no death has been reported though a few people sustained minor injuries and taken to a hospital. </p>