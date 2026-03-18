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Bomb threat to Gujarat assembly during budget session turns out to be hoax

The email claimed a bomb had been planted in the assembly complex, following which all staff and MLAs were asked to vacate the premises.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 05:37 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 05:37 IST
India NewsGujaratBomb threat

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