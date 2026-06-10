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Homeindiagujarat

Bomb threats target Gujarat CMO, Ahmedabad civic body and RSS offices; searches underway

Following the threat, the AMC headquarters at Danapith was evacuated, while security was tightened at other sensitive establishments.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 12:24 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 12:24 IST
India NewsGujaratBomb threatGandhinagarbomb squadsAhemdabadfire servicesAMCs

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