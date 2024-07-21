Booze, mobile phones seized from Gujarat jail, 6 inmates found drunk

Kutch: A surprise check by police at a jail in Gujarat led to the recovery of liquor, mobile phones and cash among other banned objects while six prisoners were found drunk, leading to the suspension of the jailer and four other personnel.

Following the raid at Galpadar District Jail at Gandhidham, nine prisoners, including some dreaded criminals arrested in murder cases, were booked under various sections of the Prohibition Act and Prisoner Act, police said on Sunday.