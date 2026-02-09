Menu
Botched up angioplasty: Supreme Court refuses to interfere with bail to Gujarat cardiologist

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and AS Chandurkar dismissed a plea of the Gujarat government challenging grant of regular bail by the high court on December 8, last year to Dr Prashant Vazirani.
Last Updated : 09 February 2026, 10:15 IST
Published 09 February 2026, 10:15 IST
