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British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron pays tributes to Air India plane crash victims

Cameron reached the crash site in Meghaninagar area of Ahmedabad city and offered floral tributes to the 260 persons who lost their lives in the AI-171 plane crash on June 12 last year.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 10:11 IST
India NewsGujaratAir IndiaAhmedabad

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