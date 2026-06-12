British High Commissioner Lindy Cameron pays tributes to Air India plane crash victims

<p>Ahmedabad: British High Commissioner to India, Lindy Cameron, on Friday paid tributes to the victims of the Air India plane crash on the first anniversary of the tragedy.</p>.<p>Cameron reached the crash site in Meghaninagar area of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ahmedabad">Ahmedabad </a>city and offered floral tributes to the 260 persons who lost their lives in the AI-171 plane crash on June 12 last year.</p>.<p>The London-bound flight crash killed 260 persons, including 241passengers and crew members and 19 persons on the ground. Only one passenger survived.</p>.Sole survivor of Air India crash ‘struggles with difficult memories’ a year after tragedy.<p>Former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani was among those killed.</p>.<p>The plane crashed into a hostel complex of B J Medical College 32 seconds after take-off from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport in Ahmedabad.</p>