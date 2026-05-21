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Homeindiagujarat

Brother of 'fake Gujarat encounter' victim Sadiq Jamal opposes closure of CBI case

He has alleged that days before his encounter, Sadiq was being subjected to harassment and intimidation.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 12:37 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 12:37 IST
India NewsGujaratCBIGujarat RiotsGodhra

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