Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiagujarat

BSF catches Pakistani man trying to sneak into India via Gujarat

The man has been identified as 30-year-old Afzal, a resident of Sialkot in Pakistan. Nothing suspicious was found from his possession, a BSF official said.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 June 2024, 10:19 IST
Last Updated : 19 June 2024, 10:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bhuj (Guj): The Border Security Force (BSF) detained a Pakistani national on Wednesday morning while he was trying to cross the border fence and sneak into India in Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said.

The Pakistani national is being interrogated, the BSF said in an official statement by the BSF after the detention.

The man has been identified as 30-year-old Afzal, a resident of Sialkot in Pakistan. Nothing suspicious was found from his possession, a BSF official said.

"Around 7.15 am, a BSF sentry spotted a Pakistani man trying to cross the fence on the border near Vighakot (in Kutch) to enter the Indian territory. Upon getting the message from the sentry, BSF jawans rushed to the spot and apprehended the Pakistani national," the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 June 2024, 10:19 IST
India NewsGujaratBSFPakistaniPakistani National

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT