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Centre approves Rs 1,570 crore ship repair facility at Gujarat's Vadinar

The project is expected to reduce dependence on foreign shipyards, save foreign exchange, and generate around 290 direct and 1,100 indirect jobs.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 15:20 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 15:20 IST
India NewsGujaratShip

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