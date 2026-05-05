<p>New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>, on Tuesday approved two additional semiconductor projects under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), taking the total number of approved projects to 12.</p><p>The projects, both to be established in Gujarat, involve a cumulative investment of over Rs 3,936 crore and are expected to generate employment for around 2,230 skilled professionals.</p><p>Announcing the cabinet decision, Information and Broadcasting Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ashwini-vaishnaw">Ashwini Vaishnaw</a> said the approvals include the country’s first commercial mini/micro-LED display facility based on Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology and a semiconductor packaging unit.</p><p>Crystal Matrix Limited (CML) will set up an integrated facility for compound semiconductor fabrication and ATMP (Assembly, Testing, Marking, and Packaging) in Dholera, Gujarat. The unit will manufacture mini/micro-LED display modules.</p>.India AI Impact Summit: First chip projects under semiconductor plan to begin production by month-end, says MeitY Secretary.<p>Suchi Semicon Private Limited (SSPL) will establish an Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) facility in Surat, Gujarat, focused on manufacturing discrete semiconductors.</p><p>With these approvals, the total investment committed under the India Semiconductor Mission has reached approximately Rs 1.64 lakh crore, a statement from the government said. </p><p>These manufacturing facilities will complement India’s growing chip design ecosystem. The Centre is currently supporting design infrastructure in 315 academic institutions and 104 startups across the country, the statement said. </p>