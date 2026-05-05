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Centre approves two additional semiconductor projects in Gujarat with Rs 3,936 crore investment

These manufacturing facilities will complement India’s growing chip design ecosystem.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 14:44 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 14:44 IST
India NewsGujaratsemiconductorproject

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