Chandipura virus: Seven confirmed cases detected in Gujarat

Ahmedabad: Gujarat has recorded seven confirmed cases of Chandipura Viral Encephalitis (CHPV) in six districts, the government said on Friday. Meanwhile, the state also reported 20 deaths in as many as 58 suspected cases.

The state health department in a new bulletin stated that the state has recorded a total of 58 suspected cases in 20 districts and cities across the state.

It said that out of 58 cases, seven have been confirmed to be of CHPV. The confirmed cases of CHPV have been reported, one each from Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Panchmahal, Morbi, Vadodara and two cases in Mehsana.