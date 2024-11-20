CM Bhupendra Patel praises 'The Sabarmati Report'; likely to make film tax free in Gujarat

<p>Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi among others watched the movie <em>The Sabarmati Report</em> in a much publicised move here on Wednesday night. The ministers "praised" the film and "applauded" the makers and the star cast of the film.</p><p>A statement released by the state government read, "Chief minister Bhupendra Patel and minister of state for home Harsh Sanghavi along with other guests watched the film together at City Gold in Ahmedabad."</p>.Rajasthan fourth BJP-ruled state to make 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free.<p>"After watching the film, the chief minister and other VIP guests praised the film, its makers and starcast," the statement read. Veteran actor Jitendra and Riddhi Dogra, who plays the role of a journalist in the movie, were also present along with Ahmedabad mayor Pratibha Jain, BJP leader and former minister Gordhan Zadaphia, among other BJP leaders and Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation officials.</p><p>The statement said that the film, released on November 15 across the country, has received praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amitbhai Shah, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav, among others leaders.</p><p>Sources in the government indicate that the state is likely to declare the movie tax-free.</p><p>Actor Vikrant Massy-starrer movie is based on Sabarmati Express train burning case which led to widespread rioting in the state in 2002. On February 27, S-6 coach of the train was burnt at Godhra railway station in which 59 karsevaks returning from Ayodhya were killed.</p><p>In 2011, a special trial court had held 23 accused guilty while 61 were acquitted including the alleged mastermind. In 2017, the high court upheld the lower court's order but commuted the death penalty to 11 of the accused to life imprisonment.</p><p>Initially, the case was investigated by the local police but later on, it was handed over to the Supreme court-appointed Special Investigation Team (STI) along with nine other major cases of communal clashes including Naroda Patiya, Naroda Gam, Gulberg Society, among others.</p><p>A number of organisations including the National Human Rights Commission had approached the Supreme Court and sought independent investigation into the circumstances leading to the widespread riots. Subsequently, the SIT was formed which is still functional.</p>