CM Bhupendra Patel praises 'The Sabarmati Report'; likely to make film tax free in Gujarat

Sources in the government indicate that the state is likely to declare the movie tax-free.
Satish Jha
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 18:01 IST

Published 20 November 2024, 18:01 IST
India NewsGujaratBhupendra Patel

