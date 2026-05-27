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Homeindiagujarat

Cocaine worth Rs 1,150 crore seized off Gujarat coast, 3 foreigners held

According to one of the accused, the contraband was loaded onto the vessel in Brazil and hidden in its motor room in November last year without the knowledge of other crew members
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 08:43 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 08:43 IST
India NewsGujaratDrugsCocaine

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