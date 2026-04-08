<p>Ahmedabad: A high-level delegation from Commonwealth Sport, led by its president Dr Donald Rukare, arrived on Wednesday on a four-day official visit, the first since <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ahmedabad">Ahmedabad</a> was declared the host city for 2030 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/commonwealth-games">Commonwealth Games</a>. </p><p>The state government said that the delegation arrived for the "first preparatory review" and will be visiting sports facilities during their stay till April 11. </p><p>The team paid a courtesy visit to chief minister Bhupendra Patel in the capital Gandhinagar and extended him invitation for Glasgow Commonwealth Games "to observe and study the event planning and operations."</p><p>The delegation will be visiting CWG-2030 venues in Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Vadodara, and Ekta Nagar in Narmada district where "Statue of Unity" is located. </p>.Gujarat's Rs 4.08 lakh crore outlay targets ‘Olympic-ready’ Ahmedabad, tourism push and new mining project.<p>In Ahmedabad, venues proposed for the Commonwealth Games include Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Narendra Modi Stadium, EKA Arena.</p><p>"Highlighting that the Commonwealth Games-2030 will mark the centenary Commonwealth Games Dr Donald Rukare described the opportunity for Gujarat and Ahmedabad to host the event as a matter of great pride," a statement released by the state government said. </p><p>Last month, the state government while presenting its budget announced separate funds for the development of "world-class sporting infrastructure and modern transport facilities" in preparation for the Commonwealth Games 2030 and the Olympics 2036.</p><p>The government announced a Rs 90 crore fund for the construction of a "world-class" hockey stadium, Rs 100 crore for a Para High-Performance Centre in Gandhinagar, and another Rs 100 crore for the creation of "Olympic-level infrastructure" at Karai in Gandhinagar district.</p>