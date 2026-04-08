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Commonwealth Sport delegation visits Gujarat for 'first preparatory review' of sports facilities

In Ahmedabad, venues proposed for the Commonwealth Games include Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, Narendra Modi Stadium, EKA Arena.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 13:56 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 13:56 IST
India NewsGujaratAhmedabadCommonwealth Games

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